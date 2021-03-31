Man held in assault case after victims told police they hid in fear of him

A 67-year-old man is facing multiple charges after two victims told of hiding with a child in fear of his erratic behavior.

Temple officers were called to the 1100 block of North 5th Street Tuesday after a 33-year-old woman told officers a man had threatened to kill her.

She, her three-year-old son, and a 78-year-old woman had been hiding in a back room in fear of the man.

Police spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said the man, later identified as Dan Earl Hopwood, eventually gained entry into the room.

He was accused of grabbing the 78-year-old victim by the head and pushing her to the side, causing her to strike her head against the wall.

Emergency Medical Service personnel were called to the scene to tend to the victim and Hopwood was taken into custody and taken to the Bell County Jail, initially charged with terroristic threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury with another felony charge pending.