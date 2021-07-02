Man held in Bellmead drive by shooting

Bellmead police report making an arrest and recovering a weapon following an early Thursday morning drive by shooting incident in their city.

It was shortly after 1:00 a.m. that Bellmead police were called to the area of the 1500 block of the South IH35 access road on a report of shots being fired out of a motor vehicle.

Police quickly spotted the suspect vehicle and got it stopped, identifying the driver as Elisio Juarez III.

A AR style rifle was found on the passenger floorboards and spent brass cartridges were found in the car.

The witnesses and victim arrived and provided statements to the officers about the shots being fired either in the ground or in the air following a disturbance involving another person.

Police also report a check of the rifle serial number indicated the weapon had been reported stolen.

Eliseo Juarez III was transported to the McLennan County Jail and held on charges of theft of a firearm and deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm.