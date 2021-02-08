Man held in Friday pursuit now charged with Mason County courthouse arson, bond set

The man arrested following a high speed chase through parts of three counties Friday has now been formally served with charges in connection with the arson fire that gutted the Mason County Courthouse.

Bond on all of the charges involved was set at a total of $1.8 million dollars for Nicholas Jarret Miller who remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday.

Miller face charges of evading arrest filed by the Department of Public Safety in McLennan County.

The other charges included two counts of arson out of Mason County, one for the fire at the courthouse and another for a separate fire at a home.

Mason County also listed charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary of a building.

Miller was arrested after a chase began with an attempted traffic stop in Williamson County went through Bell and into McLennan County, ending only after three tires of Miller’s pickup had been spiked.