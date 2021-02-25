Man held in Harker Heights Juanita Drive shooting

Bond has been set at a quarter million dollars for a 29-year-old man held in connection with the January 23rd shooting of a Harker Heights man.

Harker Heights police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said HHPD and members of the Bell County Fugitive Task Force tracked down Michael Eugene Wood, Junior and took him to the Bell County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Stewart said that on January 23rd at 3:25 a.m. officers were sent to the 400 block of South Juanita Drive where a man had called saying he had been shot.

Officers found the victim lying in a driveway with gunshot wounds.

At the time the victim told officers he had been shot by someone he called ” Mikey Woods.”

The suspects full name was later determined during the investigation and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Woods was located Tuesday.