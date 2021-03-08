Man held in January 7th Copperas Cove shooting

A 21-year-old man is being held in the Coryell County Jail after being arrested in connection with a January 7 shooting in Copperas Cove.

Bond was set at $100,000 for A’king Claudale Andrews on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

An arrest affidavit stated the shooting occurred at a location in the 2100 block of Wayne Street in Cove as two men were preparing to fight.

A third man, later identified as Andrews, was accused in the affidavit of picking up a handgun that had been left on the trunk of a car as the men prepared to fight and of firing three shots, striking the victim once in the chest.

The victim managed to run down the street and seek help from a neighbor.

A detective was able to interview the victim at the hospital later.

Investigators were able to determine that Andrews had previously been convicted of burglary of a habitation in January 2019 in Bell County, leading to the additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm.