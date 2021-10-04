Man held in Saturday Bellmead shooting

A 39-year-old Bellmead man remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday after being arrested in connection with a Saturday afternoon shooting on the east side of Bellmead.

Ramon Joseph Castro II had his bond set at $250,000 on a charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury plus and additional $25,000 on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

However, he was also blocked from being able to post those bonds because he was also being held on a parole violation.

Bellmead police report they were called to the 500 block of Wilson Road shortly before 4:00 p.m. Saturday on a report of shots being heard fired.

When they got there, they found a 59-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to the side of his head.

The victim was conscious when they arrived and was transported to an area hospital.

The suspected shooter was still on the scene and was taken into custody a short time later.