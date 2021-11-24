Man held in stabbing at a Waco homeless camp

One man remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday, charged in an incident which occurred during a dispute at a homeless camp in Waco.

Kalleb Jeffrey Watkins was charged with aggravated assault, a second degree felony, with his bond set at $20,000.

An arrest affidavit stated the incident occurred at 17th Street and Webster Avenue, under the bridge, back on September 3. At this time, Watkins claimed to have been assaulted by a woman and another man.

As the investigation unfolded, officers found witnesses who said that Watkins had actually stabbed the woman. Neither the stabbing victim nor the second man were on the scene at the time officers were first called.

Later, when the victim was interviewed, officers were told Watkins had been making accusations about someone stealing his backpack when the disturbance began – which resulted in the stabbing incident. The affidavit described the injury as “a fairly serious cut.”

Surveillance video found from a camera on a nearby building did not show the actual assault, but did show Watkins being chased away following the incident.