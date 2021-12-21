A Waco man is facing multiple charges in connection two separate shooting incidents, one that left two people wounded and another a gun fight in which various vehicles and buildings were hit by shots fired.

Brodrick Jamirio Brown remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday on a total of $225,000 in bonds, charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two separate charges related to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and count of deadly conduct.

An arrest affidavit described one incident as occurring on August 14 in the parking lot of an Alon store at 825 West Waco Drive in the early morning hours when two men exchanged several gunshots at each other

In that incident, multiple cars were hit by gun fire. A house in the 700 block of North 10th street was hit with a round recovered from inside the house.

Brown was identified as a suspect in that gun fight, with the other man listed as unidentified in the arrest affidavit.

The other incident described in a separate arrest affidavit occurred November 5 beginning in the 500 block of Rose Avenue.

The affidavit stated witnesses told officers that a man and woman were sitting in a pickup and a man in a reddish colored car appeared to be arguing with them in the street.

The man the fired at lest two rounds from a handgun into the couple’s truck, one shot striking the driver in the leg, one striking his passenger in the neck.

The man shooting then got into his vehicle to flee, but the victims gave chase in the pickup.

The affidavit said the suspect turned north onto Liveoak Avenue, got out of his vehicle and again began to shoot at the pickup.

The pursuing victim then told police he crashed his truck into the suspect’s car in an attempt to get him to stop shooting.

The victims were taken to the hospital.

Investigators identified Brown as a suspect with the victim picking him out of a photo lineup and arrest warrants were obtained.

The affidavit also stated that a criminal history check on Brown found that he was a convicted felon and prohibited from having a weapon.