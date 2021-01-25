Man held in violent domestic incident in Harker Heights

A 26-year-old man remained in the Bell County Jail under $105,000 bond after being arrested by Harker Heights police following a violent domestic disturbance.

Joshua Daniel Smith was being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint in connection with the incident that occurred in the 300 block of South Amy Lane Friday evening.

Officers were called to that location at 7:28 p.m. in reference to a disturbance involving an armed person.

Police said that Smith got into an argument with the female victim over family issues, an argument that later turned physical after he demanded to see her phone.

Smith is accused of pushing and throwing her around her home and then displaying a handgun putting her in fear of her life.

Officers were able to locate Smith and took him into custody without further incident.