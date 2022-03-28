Waco police report a man is being held on multiple charges after an incident involving an attack on a woman and threats to other campers at Midway Park.

Officers were called to a disturbance at the park at 9:13 p.m. Saturday in which a caller had reported a man hitting a female victim.

The caller also reported that he was trying to attack other campers nearby.

Officers made attempted to make contact with a man later identified as Gary Joe Rogers, but said he would not listen to them and later allegedly became aggressive toward the officers.

They were eventually able to detain he and he was arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail.

Bond was set at a total of $67,500 on charges of unlawful restraint exposing a victim to serious bodily injury and assault causing bodily injury to a family member.