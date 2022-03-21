A 28-year-old man is facing multiple felony charges after an hour long police chase Sunday with part of the time him driving on his rims after his tires were flattened.

Patrick Scot Watkins remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday on possession of five different drugs, though police say he was throwing items out the window all along the chase route and not everything may have been recovered.

It started about 8:15 a.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Texas Central Parkway when a Woodway Public Safety Officer pulled into a parking lot to check on a vehicle that had made a sudden move dropping in behind him and turning into the lot of a closed business in a maneuver the officer thought looked like an attempt to avoid him.

The officer checked the plates and determined the license was not current at which time the driver sped off.

As the officer dropped in behind him, the vehicle reached speeds of over 90 miles per hour and turned on several roads, including Chapel Road, eventually heading to Old Lorena Road with other agencies getting involved.

A McLennan County Sheriff’s deputy attempted to spike the tires and while partially successful, the driver continued running for a time on the rims.

As officers saw him throwing things out the window as he fled, they stopped to recover what he had discarded.

Watkins remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday on the five drug related charges along with evading arrest of a motor vehicle, evading on foot, and tampering with physical evidence.