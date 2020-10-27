Man held on felony stalking charges

Bond has been set at a quarter-million dollars for a man charged with stalking a Waco woman.

Juan Lucas Gonzalez was arrested over the weekend following a Waco police investigation that spokesman Garen Bynum says is still on going.

Bynum said there were actually multiple reports of incidents involving the victim, noting that Gonzalez had been warned on multiple occasions not to have contact with her and to refrain from appearing at her work place or home.

Bynum said reports indicated he had even gone to her work place in a local department store and purchased items that were then left on her doorstep to let her know he had been there.

There were also reports filed on various incidents involving social media.

Many of the instances had been reported beginning in July of this year, with investigations underway into incidents that may have occurred as earlier as last year.

It was noted that the unusually high bond had been set out of concern that other incidents might occur.