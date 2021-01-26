Man held on sex charges involving two underage girls

A 46-year-old man is being held on charges of sexual abuse of two young girls for incidents that occurred through parts of 2018 and 2019.

Victor Manuel Rivera was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke on charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact and sexual assault of a child under the age of 17.

Judge Cooke set the bond at $150,000.

Arrest affidavits filed in the case indicated that the investigation began when one of the girls made an outcry to her mother.

A second affidavit stated that the other victim had made an outcry to a school counselor.

Rivera was taken into custody Monday in the 2900 block of Stillhouse Lake Road by Harker Heights police and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.