Man hospitalized after being struck by lightning

WOODWAY, Texas – A man is in the hospital after being struck by lightning.

Officers with the Woodway Public Safety Department were dispatched to the 200 block of Otis Drive Monday afternoon on the report of a suspicious person. The caller reported a man was acting strange and moving around businesses in the area. Officers found the man at the intersection of Otis Drive and Broad Avenue. Officers found the man bleeding from the face and incoherent.

Witnesses informed officers they believed the man was struck by lightning while standing under a tree in the area. An ambulance was called to the scene for medical care. The man had some teeth knocked out and had burn marks. The tree was found to have been struck by lightning.

The man was alert when he was transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott and White – Hillcrest. He was identified as being in his 50’s.

Source: Woodway Public Safety Department