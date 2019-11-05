Man hospitalized after being struck by vehicle

TEMPLE, Texas – The Temple Police Department is investigating after a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident.

The accident occurred Monday evening, when officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South 1st Street, where a man had been struck by a vehicle.

Officers were advised the man was crossing the road and was hit by a Mazda pickup.

The man was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with life-threatening injuries.

The Temple Police Department’s Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident. More information will be released as it is available.

Source: Temple Police Department

