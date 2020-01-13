Man hospitalized after fight at Harker Heights club

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – A fight at a local club sends one to the hospital.

Harker Heights Police were dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Monday. When officers arrived, they learned there was a fight inside the club “Krush”, where a man was taken to Seton Hospital in Harker Heights.

Officers found the victim at the hospital, who had injuries to his face and neck. The victim was then lifted to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple, where he remains in stable condition.

The Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigation is continuing with this investigation. Anyone having information about this incident is urged to contact the Harker Heights Police Department and Criminal Investigation Division at 254-953-5440.

Source: Harker Heights Police Department