WORTHAM, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after his vehicle flips over in a Wortham residential area.

The Wortham Police Department, along with Wortham Fire and Mexia EMS, responded to a vehicle crash just before 10 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Fourth Street and FM-27. The vehicle was on fire in a resident’s yard.









(Courtesy: Wortham Police Department)

The Police Department says while officers were beginning to work traffic control and shut down the streets, citizens informed them of a man who was pulled from the vehicle and was last seen headed south on 4th Street.

After a short search of the area, the man was found but did not comply with commands to stop and continued to walk away from officers. The man finally stopped, and officers were able to detain him.

The man was taken back to the scene of the accident for EMS personnel to check his injuries. It was determined the man’s injuries were serious enough to be transported to Hillcrest Hospital in Waco.

Witnesses stated the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and ran the stop sign at the intersection of Highway 14 and FM-27. After clearing the intersection the vehicle lost control, clipped a tree and rolled over onto its side – where it caught on fire.

Wortham PD says possible criminal charges may be filed at a later date once the investigation is completed.