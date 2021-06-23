Man hospitalized in Hewitt Park shooting

HEWITT, Texas – A man is hospitalized after a shooting at Hewitt Park on Wednesday evening.

Hewitt Police tell FOX44 that an argument occurred between two individuals when one of them was playing basketball. It is unclear if there was any relation between the individuals. The suspect walked away and approached the victim minutes later with a rifle. The suspect fired in the direction of the victim, who took off running. The suspect left the scene.

Ten to 15 witnesses were at the scene, and have been reported to be cooperative with authorities.

Police say the victim was shot in his lower extremities, and is believed to be in critical condition. The victim was transported to Providence Hospital by some good samaritans who drove him there.

Police believe there is no threat to the public. FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Hewitt Police Department