Man hospitalized in hit-and-run crash

KILLEEN, Texas – Investigators with the Killeen Police Department’s Traffic Unit are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian.

Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Fort Hood Street early Saturday morning in reference to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old man lying in the roadway near the entrance to MJ’s Bar and Grill. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White in unknown condition.

Witnesses told officers the driver of the vehicle failed to stop and render aid, and continued driving northbound on Fort Hood Street.

Officers are looking for a red car with damage to the passenger side. The victim is currently in stable condition.

If you have any information about this crash, you can contact the Killeen Police Traffic Unit at (254) 200-7904.

Source: Killeen Police Department