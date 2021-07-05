Man hospitalized in Killeen drive-by shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – A man is in the hospital after a drive-by shooting in Killeen.

Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Hereford Lane Monday afternoon in reference to a shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White with non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking on Hereford Lane, when a sedan dark in color drove by and discharged a firearm towards the victim. Two unoccupied vehicles and one residence received damage from the rounds.

Detectives with Killeen PD’s Criminal Investigation Division are currently on scene investigating this incident.

Source: Killeen Police Department