Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – A man is in the hospital after a Tuesday evening shooting in Killeen.
Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Andover Drive in reference to a shooting victim.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White in serious, but stable condition.
A suspect has been identified, and detectives with the department’s Violent Crimes Unit continue to investigate this incident.
Source: Killeen Police Department