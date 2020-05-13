LIVE NOW /
Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – A man is in the hospital after a Tuesday evening shooting in Killeen.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Andover Drive in reference to a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was immediately transported to Baylor Scott and White in serious, but stable condition.

A suspect has been identified, and detectives with the department’s Violent Crimes Unit continue to investigate this incident. 

Source: Killeen Police Department

