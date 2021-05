KILLEEN, Texas – A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Killeen.

The Killeen Police Department tells FOX44 a 9-1-1 call came in Wednesday afternoon in reference to a shooting victim in the 3600 block of Bull Run Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was alert, and has been airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in Temple.

Source: Killeen Police Department