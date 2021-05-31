Man hospitalized in Killeen shooting

KILLEEN, Texas – A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Killeen.

Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Dickens Drive Monday afternoon in reference to a shots fired disturbance. When officers arrived, they found a man on the side of the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Medical Center in critical condition. Detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigation Division are currently on scene.

FOX44 will have more information as it becomes available.

Source: Killeen Police Department