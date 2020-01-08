Man hospitalized in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas – One man is in the hospital as three other men fled the scene of a shooting in Temple.

The Temple Police Department responded to a shooting Tuesday night at the Pecan Point Apartments, located at 463 Westfield Boulevard.

A man was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers were advised that three unknown men fled the scene. The circumstances of the incident are still under investigation.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

Source: Temple Police Department