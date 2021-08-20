Man hospitalized in Temple shooting

TEMPLE, Texas – A man is in the hospital after a Thursday night shooting in Temple.

Temple Police officers were dispatched to Baylor Scott & White Hospital regarding a man with a gunshot wound. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

After an investigation, officers found shell casings at the intersection of S. 22nd Street and E. Avenue J.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Source: Temple Police Department