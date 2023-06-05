TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in the hospital after an early morning shooting in Temple. Property damage has also been reported.

Temple Police officers were dispatched to the 400 block of S. 32nd Street at approximately 1:31 a.m. Monday in response to a call of shots fired. When officers arrived, they discovered damage to two residences and one vehicle from gunshots. They did not find a victim at the scene.

Shortly after, a call was dispatched to the 1200 block of S. 26th Street, where a man was identified with non-life-threatening injuries. He is being treated at the Baylor Scott & White hospital.

Police have not identified a suspect. Police are currently investigating to identify if both

incidents are related.

If you have any information, you can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.