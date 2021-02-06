Man in critical condition after being shot inside home

Killeen, Tx- One man is in critical condition after being shot inside a Killeen home overnight.

On February 5, 2021, at approximately 9:57 p.m., Killeen Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Clinkenbeard Drive in reference to a 911 call about a shooting victim. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a 23 year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical but stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was inside a residence when someone banged on the front door. As the victim was opening the door, gunshots were fired, striking him. Witnesses immediately called 911. No other injuries were reported.