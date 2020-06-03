Man in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

BRYAN, Texas – A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Bryan.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian lying in the intersection of North Bryan Avenue and West William J. Bryan Parkway early Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a 49 year-old man, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle in the roadway. The man was transported to CHI St. Joseph Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

At this time, there is no suspect information. If anyone has surveillance video of vehicular or foot traffic in the area between 12:00 am and 1:00 am, you can contact the Bryan Police Department at 979-209-5300.

Source: Bryan Police Department