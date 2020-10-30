Man in vehicle struck by shot fired from passing vehicle

KILLEEN, Texas – A man is in the hospital after shots were fired at his vehicle from another vehicle.

Killeen Police tell FOX44 a 9-1-1 call was received Friday afternoon in reference to a shooting victim traveling in a vehicle eastbound on Interstate 14.

Dispatchers advised officers that the victim arrived at the Seton Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The victim has since been transported to Baylor Scott and White.

Officers were told the victim was traveling in a vehicle, when an unknown person in a white vehicle fired a gunshot towards the victim’s vehicle at the intersection of Florence Road and Elms Road.

This investigation is ongoing.

Source: Killeen Police Department