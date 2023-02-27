Cameron, Tx (FOX44) – A Milam County Grand Jury has indicted a 33-year-old Del Valle man on attempted capital murder charges in connection with shots being fired at a Milam County deputy in December 2022.

Travis Wayne Turner was also named in additional indictments specifying evading with motor vehicle, unlawful possession of firearm by felon, and tampering with evidence in the incident which occurred near Thorndale.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said it happened during what would have been a routine traffic stop near Griffith Lane about 2:20 a.m. Shortly after the deputy turned on his lights to make the stop, shots were fired from inside the suspect vehicle – with the driver firing through his own back window.

At least three shots struck the deputy’s vehicle. The driver fled with the deputy in pursuit.

With the assistance of a Williamson County deputy, the vehicle was stopped on County Road 458 a short time later. The driver was taken into custody.

He was identified as Turner, with jail records indicating he had an address in Del Valle.