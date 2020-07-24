Man indicted for murder in death of teen, wounding of two others

A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a Waco man previously held on a manslaughter charge for murder in the death of a teen back in May.

Nicosia Omar Harlan was also named in two counts of aggravated assault in the same case in which two other people were wounded.

There was a bit of an outcry when Harlan was released after his initial bond was set at $50,000.

He was later re-arrested with additional charges and his bond set at $260,000.

He has remained in the McLennan County Jail since.

There were initially conflicting reports on what had happened that day in may when 19-year-old Michael Ray Brooks died.

According to an arrest affidavit, Nicosia Harlan, who is accused of shooting and killing Michael Ray Jr., told officers he went to a Lasker Avenue address to confront the people who assaulted a relative, and he took a rifle along for protection.

Reports say he told police that while he spoke with someone at the residence, Brooks took out a pistol and shot in his direction and Harlan then fired back, hitting Brooks and two women who were at the home on Lasker Avenue near 25th Street.

But Brook’s family says that can’t be true. Michael Ray Brooks, Sr. says he was on the phone with his son as everything unfolded.

“I heard him say, ‘Put the gun down! Put the gun down!’ And next thing I knew, I heard gunshots. So I don’t see how it was possible that my son shot first, because he was speaking with me,” the teen’s father told FOX44.

Police also got a different story from witnesses on the scene. They say it started with an argument among a group of girls, then Brooks stepped in. They say this is when Harlan showed up and started shooting.

Michael Ray Brooks, Sr. says this accurately reflects what he heard over the phone just before his son was shot and killed.

“He said, He’s back, dad. He’s back with a gun.’ That’s what I heard him say, and I heard my son ask twice, ‘Put the gun down!’ Then I heard a gunshot, and I immediately told her to call 9-1-1,” Brooks Sr. said.

At the time, theBrooks family said they didn’t know why Harlan was charged with manslaughter and not murder.

The McLennan County Grand Jury returned the murder indictment Thursday.