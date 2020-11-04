Man indicted for traffic crash that killed a child

A Bell County Grand Jury has returned an indictment of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against 39-year-old Raymond Bernard Johnson of Killeen in connection with an August auto-pedestrian crash that sent a ten-year-old child to the hospital with critical injuries.

Analeigh Saucedo died a few days after the crash.

Johnson has remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $510,000 bond since being arrested in the case.

Nolanville Police Chief Michael Hatton said Johnson was first taken to Seton Medical Center to be checked out, then transported to the Bell County Jail for processing.

Chief Hatton said Nolanville officers were called to the 900 block of West Central Expressway where they found Analeigh.

A disabled vehicle was found about 800 feet away.

While the child was being attended to by Central Bell Fire and Rescue, officers say they located the driver, later identified as Johnson, a short distance away and took him into custody.

In addition to the aggravated assault charge, Johnson was also charged with driving with license invalid with a previous conviction, but that was not included in the indictment.