Man indicted in car ramming and kidnapping case

A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted a local man on kidnapping charges connected with a January incident in which a woman’s car was rammed, she was struck by a vehicle, then abducted.

Derontae O’Sha Simmons was arrested on the Sunday morning of the incident in late January and has remained in the McLennan County Jail.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said offices got involved when they were called to the 2800 block of Gholson Road for what they believed to be a hit and run traffic crash.

Police say that an 18-year-old woman had been driving a white Ford Crown Victoria with a man police now say was Derontae O’Sha Simmons driving a 2016 Chrysler began chasing her.

Police say that the location on Gholson Road was where the woman’s car was rammed.

The woman got out of her car, but then was chased down by the man in his car and struck with the car.

After being hit by the car, she was picked up and thrown into his vehicle and he drove away.

Bellmead police officers spotted the vehicle and got it stopped, with the female victim then telling her story.

An ambulance was called to the scene and she was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Simmons was booked into the McLennan County Jail initially on charges of deadly conduct and aggravated kidnapping with bodily injury.