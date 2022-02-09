A McLennan County Grand Jury has returned a three-count indictment against a local man accused of injuring a child in a car crash as he was fleeing police.

33-year-old Kuntelleon Korillus Spikes was indicted for endangering a child, injury to a child and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

This happened in November 2021, as Woodway officers were dispached to the 1500 block of Western Oaks on a disturbance. While officers were arriving, Spikes left with his six-year-old girl, beieved to have been because of warrants he had out of Waco.

Police say Spikes crashed his car on Bosque and Woodland West, then took his daughter of out the car and hid in the back of a truck parked nearby.

Officers found Spikes, arrested him and charged him with endangering a child and leaving the scene of an accident.

The child was treated for injuries and was released to her mother.