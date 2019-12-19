Man indicted in death of two year old child

A 25-year-old Temple man has been indicted on charges of capital murder of a person under ten years of age in connection with two year old child who died after being repeatedly punched in the stomach.

Police arrested Jadin Nunez with the help of U.S. Marshals.

Officers went to a house on South 11th Street on and found a little girl dead. She was found on the floor of a bedroom and identified as two-year-old Shanna McAlpine. Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey ordered an autopsy.

Investigators say the girl’s mother saw Nunez strike Shanna three times in the stomach. Shanna started complaining of stomach pain, and was not breathing right. The mother called 9-1-1 at 2:49 a.m., and Shanna was pronounced dead at 3:31 a.m. Justice of the Peace G.W. Ivey ordered an autopsy.

Shanna’s cause of death was homicide blunt force trauma to the abdomen, which is consistent with what her mother saw.

Nunez had been in a relationship with the child’s mother.

Nunez has remained in the Bell County Jail under a million dollars bond since being arrested.

He was also under a motion to revoke his probation from another conviction.