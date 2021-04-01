Man indicted in fatal Temple hit and run

A Bell County Grand Jury has indicted a 36-year-old man in connection with a fatal hit and run occurred in Temple back in July of 2020.

Anthony D Harris had been arrested in January as Temple police investigated the death of 32-year-old Sean Lee Eggleston.

Eggleston was struck by a vehicle on July 5, 2020 while riding his bicycle near the intersection of Birdcreek Drive and Southwest HK Dodgen Loop.

Police said that during the investigation, it was determined that 35-year-old Anthony Harris was driving the vehicle that struck Eggleston.

The driver then fled the scene without stopping to render aid.

“Our officers and detectives did great work to bring this case to a close and provide justice for Mr. Eggleston,” Temple Police Chief Shawn Reynolds said in a statement issued at the time of the arrest.

“I hope this will give a sense of closure for his friends and family.”