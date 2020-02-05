Man indicted in Killeen fatal hit and run

A Bell County Grand Jury has returned an indictment in connection with a December 2019 hit and run crash that left one person dead.

Michael David Olivas was arrested in January after he was tracked down as the suspected driver by Killeen police.

The accident occurred December 21 in the 1000 block of Jasper Road.

Police were called at 7:19 p.m. and on arrival found 53-year-old Michael Dean Cook lying in the roadway.

He was taken to Darnall Army Medical Center with what were described as life threatening injuries.

The investigation determined that Cook had been crossing southbound on Jasper Road when an SUV traveling eastbound in the inside lane, struck him. The suspect fled the scene.

On January 10th, the Bell County District Attorney’s Office returned a complaint charging Michael David Olivas with Accident Causing Death.

Olivas turned himself in the next day.