Man indicted in Killeen McDonalds shooting

A Bell County Grand Jury has returned an indictment on five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Mother’s Day shooting at a Killeen McDonald’s.

Twenty-five-year-old Jontay Perez Naylor had been arrested following the incident that occurred during a domestic disturbance.

Police said the victim and suspect had been involved in an argument and the victim left her residence with her four children.

Police accused Naylor of following her and ramming her vehicle several times.

The victim drove to the parking lot of the McDonalds where words were exchanged, then a weapon was discharged into the victim’s vehicle.

With the assistance of the US Marshals and Lone Star fugitive Task Force, Naylor was located andarrested on May 28. 2020.