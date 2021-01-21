Man indicted in murder of his parents

A Bell County Grand Jury has indicted 50-year-old James Keith Williams on charges of capital murder of multiple persons in connection with the 2020 shooting deaths of his parents in their home.

Eighty-year-old Floyd Williams and his wife 78-year-old Priscilla Williams were found September 15, 2020 after Bell County deputies went to their home in the 8500 block of Campbell Hill Road on a welfare check after other family members called to say they had been unable to contact them.

An initial check of the residence through unshaded windows allowed deputies on scene to see a person lying unresponsive.

Forced entry was made into the home and a second body was then found.

Preliminary autopsy reports on both victims show the manner of death to be by homicide, and injuries sustained were consistent with multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation led to James Keith Williams being identified as a suspect and he was arrested.

He has remained in the jail since with a total of $2.002,500 bond.