Man indicted in stabbing of childhood friend

A Bell County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a 50-year-old man accused of stabbing a friend he had known since he was five years old.

Randy Marcell Jenkins has remained in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond after being arrested for the early September incident.

He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Harker Heights Police Lt Stephen Miller said the incident at a residence in the 2600 block of Snowbird Drive.

The report indicates Jenkins had come in from out of state to visit his old friend when something went wrong.

The victim said that with no apparent provocation, he was stabbed nicking an artery.

The victim was treated and survived while Jenkins was arrested and taken to jail.