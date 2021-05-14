Man indicted in Wagon Wheel Street murder

A McLennan County Grand Jury has returned a murder indictment against a twenty-year-old man arrested along with two others in a September 25, 2020 fatal shooting.

Brendon Le Osha Riggs has remained in the McLennan County Jail under a million dollar bond since March 1 after being brought back from Coleman County where he had been arrested.

He had been held for a time in the Coleman County jail after being charged with resisting arrest there.

Riggs was the third of three suspects arrested in the shooting that occurred at a home at 312 Wagon Wheel in Waco.

Officers had first been called to the scene regarding what was initially thought was a suicide.

However, after officers arrived, they were able to learn something else had happened, and the investigation quickly turned from a suicide to a murder investigation.

After investigators from the Waco PD Special Crimes Unit arrived, they found out a 21-year-old man identified as Kaden Hitchcock was shot in a bedroom of the home.

He had a single gunshot wound to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police at the time said evidence found the shooting possibly stemmed from a robbery attempt.

Investigators learned this house was specifically targeted and that this was the second shooting attempt at this home, the first being on August 25th.

During that shooting, the police said they believed suspects actually targeted the wrong home and shot at a neighboring house.

Two other suspects were arrested this past October.



Eighteen–year-old Kyle Eric Depolito, of Bellmead, and 19-year-old Jose A. Herrera, of Hillsboro, are being held on charges of capital murder with bond set at $1 million each.