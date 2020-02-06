Man indicted on charges of posting nude videos of a woman on the web without her permission

A McLennan County Grand Jury has returned two indictments against a man charged with posting nude pictures and videos and an an featuring her picture on the internet without her permission.

Don Corey Yeager, Jr was indicted on charges of Invasive Visual Recording and Sexual Assault in the case.

He was arrested in Coryell County in December and brought to McLennan County to face the charges.

Don Corey Yeager, Jr after his arrest in Coryell County

McLennan County deputies got the case November 22, 2019 when the victim came in to report a sexual assault and the posting of the advertisements without her knowledge.

The victim said she was looking at Yeager’s phone and located videos of herself involved in sexual activity with him.

The arrest affidavit stated that the victim had not consented to the videos.

The affidavit stated that in one video the victim was non responsive and in a drug induced sleep.

The affidavit quoted the victim as saying she did not know about the video and did not consent to the sexual activity it displayed.

The victim said she located an advertisement on Craigslist that showed pictures of her nude and provided a home address and Yeager’s phone number.

The victim said she did not know this was being done and did not participate in putting up the ad.

Warrants for Yeager for invasive visual recording which is a state jail felony and for sexual assault which is a second degree felony were obtained and Coryell County deputies located Yeager and took him into custody.