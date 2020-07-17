Man indicted on child porn charges held on $1 million bond

A McLennan County man originally arrested this past December and released on bond has been re-arrested following his indictment by a McLennan County Grand Jury and now is being held on a total of $1 million dollars bond.

Bryce Jacob Willis was originally arrested following an investigation that began in Australia and led back to an IP address in Woodway.

He was named in two indictments with ten counts in each indictment specifying possession of child pornography with intent to promote.

The affidavit stated that at least 14 images found in Australia were tied to that IP address, mostly girls under the age of ten.

After the initial tip was received December 23, a search warrant was obtained December 26 with a search conducted the next day by deputies and agents with Homeland Security.

The affidavit stated that Willis was found sitting at his desk at a business.

A forensic analysis of his phone was begun and Willis was taken to the sheriff’s office for an interview.

The arrest affidavit stated that Homeland Security Investigations completed a forensic examination of computers connected with Willis and reported that a total of 13,640 unique images were discovered along with 52 videos containing child pornography, 109 images depicting infants and toddlers and 51 images that contained child pornography that were described as “sado/mashochistic” in nature.

The affidavit stated that after being given his Miranda warnings, he waived his rights and gave a statement.

The affidavit said he confirmed a fictitious e-mail he used to carry out the viewing and distributing of the material.

Jail records indicated he was being held under the increased bond based on an indictment.