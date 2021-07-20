Man injured in Temple apartment fire

TEMPLE, Texas – A man has recieved minor injuries in a Temple apartment fire.

Temple Fire & Rescue tells FOX44 they received a call Tuesday afternoon regarding smoke and flames coming from Apartments #33 and #34 at the Williamsburg Apartments, located on S 31st Street.

Eleven Temple Fire and Rescue units responded, with 21 personnel. Temple EMS and the Temple Police Department also responded to the scene.

The fire was reported under control before 3:00 p.m. An investigation determined the fire was accidental and caused by electrical issues. A resident of Apartment #33 received minor injuries and was transported to the Baylor Scott & White Medical Hospital.

Temple Fire & Rescue reports parts of S 31st Street are closed off, and travelers are urged to seek alternate routes.

Source: Temple Fire & Rescue