Man killed by his own vehicle in strange accident near Brenham

The Department of Public Safety reports a 62-year-old Houston man was killed Thursday afternoon when his own vehicle rolled over him.

A DPS spokesman said it happened about 5:30 p.m. alongside US Highway 290 just east of Brenham.

Troopers reported the man’s 2001 Chevy 1-ton pickup broke down and he pulled to the side of the road to try and work on it.

After he got out of the vehicle, it started to roll on an incline where he had stopped.

He tried to get into the rolling vehicle to stop it, but he fell and the truck rolled over him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s name was being withheld Friday morning pending notification of next of kin.