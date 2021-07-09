Man killed in high speed Killeen crash identified

A man killed Wednesday when his Chevy Equinox was struck by a speeding Dodge Charger on a Killeen street has been identified as Victor Alexander Demarest.

Demarest was coming out of a private drive onto Elms Road Wednesday morning shortly after 9:00 a.m. when his vehicle was hit by the Charger that police had earlier spotted traveling at a high rate of speed.

The impact caused the Equinox to collide with a Chevy Silverado pickup that was going east in the outside lane of Elms Road.

Officers on the scene moments after the crash immediately began performing life saving measures on the Demarest until paramedics arrived.

He was taken to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights in critical condition and later died.

The two occupants of the Charger and the driver of the Silverado were all taken to local hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Charger was reported to have undergone surgery Wednesday.

The whole incident had started a few minutes earlier when a patrol officer observed a blue Charger going east on Elms Road at a high rate of speed.

The officer turned around to attempt a traffic stop but lost sight of the vehicle and dropped off any pursuit.

A second patrol officer spotted the Charger at the intersection of Stan Schlueter Loop and Trimmer Road, going north on Trimmier.

The vehicle stopped at the light at Trimmier and Elms road, then took off through the light, cutting through traffic and speeding off west on Elms Road.

The second patrol officer was not in pursuit but saw dust and debris fly up and on checking found the crash.

Police report the investigation into the crash is ongoing.