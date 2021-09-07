Man killed in shooting on Westcliff Road in Killeen

Killeen police say an 18-year-old man has died from injuries received in a shooting Monday night, making that the 11th homicide of the year for the city.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the victim was found in a car after police were called to the 4500 block of Westcliff Road about 11:31 p.m. on a shots fired call.

The victim was found in the vehicle near an apartment building.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:34 a.m. Tuesday.

The name of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online here