Man killed in Waco industrial accident

Waco police report one man was killed in an industrial accident involving heavy equipment at a facility in the 1200 block of Texas Central Parkway.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said police are handling the initial investigation though OSHA is expected to be involed.

Bynum said they had the facility listed as Time Central Manufacturing

Fire rescue units were first dispatched to the scene at 8:48 A.M. with police being called at 9:00 a.m.

The name of the victim was initially withheld pending notification of next of kin.