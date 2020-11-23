Man killed near Mr Magoo’s identified

Waco police report the man believed killed near Mr Magoo’s bar Friday morning has been identified as 19-year-old Daylon Anthony Cervantez of Waco.

Cervantez was pronounced dead after a local hospital where he was taken by private vehicle after the incident.

Waco police said they were somewhat slowed in their investigation because several people at the scene refused to talk with them about the shooting.

Early Friday morning at about 1:50 AM, Waco PD officers received a call of ‘shots fired’ at a local bar called Mr. Magoo’s located at 4601 Hodde Dr. in Waco.

When they got there, they did not find a victim but did recover several shell casings in the parking lot.

A short time later, police got the call that a gunshot victim had turned up at a local hospital, but he died before police could get there and try to talk with him.