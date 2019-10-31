Man killed trying to help woman in during disturbance

Killeen police say a man they believe was attempting to help a woman during a disturbance was shot and killed Wednesday night.

They say the woman was then forced to leave with a suspect in the shooting but was later released.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Reese Creek Road at 8:54 p.m. on a report of a possible shooting.

Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the early investigation indicated that a woman in the home with the suspect were involved in some sort of disturbance and argument when the victim intervened and was shot.

The suspected shooter is then accused of forcing the woman into a vehicle as he fled the area.

The woman was later released in Round Rock.

The 48-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:33 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke who ordered an autopsy.

Police said that a suspect was identified and has been taken into custody but his identity and that of the victim were not released by early Thursday morning.

Charges were pending early Thursday pending a review of the case by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

Killeen police voiced thanks to the United States Marshals Service-Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, Waco and Austin Divisions, and the Round Rock Police Department for their assistance in apprehending the suspect and ensuring the safe return of the female.